Never say never! Life is whatever is in God’s will.

After being told it wasn’t in the cards, Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber are expecting their first child in November…and they’re over the moon because they’ve been trying pretty much since they got married back in 2015.

Doctors told them to keep it a secret until they got past the first trimester, and that’s why they waited until now to spread the good news.

Congratulations Brantley & Amber!