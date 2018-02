Sad day for country music fans.. Daryle Singletary passed away this morning at the age of 46. His publicist has confirmed this news. Although we can’t yet confirm this, word is he had a blood clot and died at his home in Lebanon, TN.

On a personal note, I was always a fan and really hated to hear this news! Such an incredible singer that will be missed by many.. truly one of the greatest country voices ever. RIP. 🙁