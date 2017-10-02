BREAKING: At Least 58 Dead, 500 Injured At Jason Aldean Las Vegas Concert

At least 58 are dead and 500 injured after a horrific shooting in Las Vegas at a music festival.

It is the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

The shooter is dead and has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Country singer Jason Aldean was on stage when the rapid, non-stop fire opened.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Read more HERE.