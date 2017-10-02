BREAKING: At Least 58 Dead, 500 Injured At Jason Aldean Las Vegas Concert
By Brock Mathews
|
Oct 2, 2017 @ 12:18 PM

At least 58 are dead and 500 injured after a horrific shooting in Las Vegas at a music festival.

It is the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

The shooter is dead and has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Country singer Jason Aldean was on stage when the rapid, non-stop fire opened.

Read more HERE.

