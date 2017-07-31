These Brownies Have A Secret Ingredient

A woman recently shared a story about when she was making brownies for a school bake sale, but realized she didn’t have any milk.

So, she swapped in some of her breast milk instead.

She says she didn’t think it was a big deal, but the other parents are MAD!!! The people commenting on Facebook are mostly taking their side.

And for what it’s worth, the Food and Drug Administration would have a problem with what she did. They say breast milk shouldn’t be shared, quote, “if the donor has not been adequately screened” because it could spread diseases.