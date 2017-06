No one who works in an office should ever pay for paperclips . . . they’re like the easiest thing to steal, right? But no one at all should buy this paperclip.

Barney’s New York just started selling a $185 PAPERCLIP from Prada. Now . . . it’s not just an ordinary paperclip. It’s two-and-a-half inches tall, it’s made out of polished sterling silver, and you’re supposed to use it as a money clip. But still.

If you’re curious, you could buy over 34,000 regular paperclips at Staples for $185.