Can You Change A Light Bulb?

A new survey asked people if they could do some basic home and repair tasks, and the results aren’t particularly inspiring. Check it out . . .

1. Change a light bulb . . . 79% of people can, 21% can’t.

2. Cook one full meal without a recipe . . . 69% can, 31% can’t.

3. Read a map . . . 66% can, 34% can’t.

4. Sew on a button . . . 65% can, 35% can’t.

5. Remove a stain . . . 59% can, 41% can’t.

6. Change a baby’s diaper . . . 57% can, 43% can’t.

7. Check the oil level in a car . . . 53% can, 47% can’t.

8. Put up wallpaper . . . 39% can, 61% can’t.

9. Change a flat tire . . . 37% can, 63% can’t.

10. Tile a floor . . . 22% can, 78% can’t.