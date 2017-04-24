Can You Change A Light Bulb?

By Joey Jarvis
|
Apr 24, 10:23 AM

A new survey asked people if they could do some basic home and repair tasks, and the results aren’t particularly inspiring.  Check it out . . .

1.  Change a light bulb . . . 79% of people can, 21% can’t.

2.  Cook one full meal without a recipe . . . 69% can, 31% can’t.

3.  Read a map . . . 66% can, 34% can’t.

4.  Sew on a button . . . 65% can, 35% can’t.

5.  Remove a stain . . . 59% can, 41% can’t.

6.  Change a baby’s diaper . . . 57% can, 43% can’t.

7.  Check the oil level in a car . . . 53% can, 47% can’t.

8.  Put up wallpaper . . . 39% can, 61% can’t.

9.  Change a flat tire . . . 37% can, 63% can’t.

10.  Tile a floor . . . 22% can, 78% can’t.

