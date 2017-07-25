Can Money Buy Happiness?!?
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jul 25, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Can money buy happiness?

Researchers at Harvard Business School just wrapped up a study of almost 4,500 people that found money can, in fact, buy you happiness.  And it can do it even if you aren’t rich.

The study found that paying someone to do, quote, “unenjoyable daily tasks” to give you more free time will make you significantly more satisfied with your life.

And it worked even when people spent pretty reasonable amounts on help, like less than $80 a month, to take care of things like cooking, shopping, and their chores.

Related Content

Jana Kramer Can Dance!!!
Trash In To Treasure
It’s Wednesday! So Do The Wednesday Dance!
Michael Jackson is Still Alive – His Music T...
Kacey Musgraves Loves Her Toilet
Tyler Farr on “I Should Go To Church Sometim...
Comments