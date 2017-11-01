Can You Say 144 Good Things About Your Ex?

A 30-year-old guy named Daren Young from Maui, Hawaii and his girlfriend broke up earlier this year, and she wound up getting a protection order against him in February.

But, he violated it one night in May by texting her 144 times with nasty messages.

Well, he was in court on Friday, and the judge came up with an unexpected punishment for him.

She sentenced him to have to write 144 nicethings to his ex-girlfriend, one for every nasty thing he said. Plus he has to pay a few fines and do some community service.

