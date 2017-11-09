In Case You Missed The CMA’s Last Night…

Garth won the BIG one: Entertainer of the Year! It’s his second consecutive win in that category.
Chris Stapleton did quite well too as he became a back-to-back Male Vocalist winner…not to mention he took home Album of the Year for “From A Room: Volume 1”.
Here’s your complete list of winners:
- Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks
- Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
- Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert
- Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
- Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town
- New Artist of the Year: Jon Pardi
- Album of the Year: “From A Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton
- Song of the Year: “Better Man”, Little Big Town. It’s a songwriter’s award so they share it with Taylor Swift.
- Single of the Year: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, Keith Urban
- Musical Event of the Year: “Funny How Time Slips Away”, Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell
- Music Video of the Year: “It Ain’t My Fault”, Brothers Osborne
And check out this pretty cool article from People on what you didn’t see on tv from last night’s CMAs HERE.