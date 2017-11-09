In Case You Missed The CMA’s Last Night…
By Brock Mathews
|
Nov 9, 2017 @ 5:15 PM

Garth won the BIG one: Entertainer of the Year!  It’s his second consecutive win in that category.

Chris Stapleton did quite well too as he became a back-to-back Male Vocalist winner…not to mention he took home Album of the Year for “From A Room: Volume 1”.

Here’s your complete list of winners:

  • Entertainer of the Year:  Garth Brooks
  • Male Vocalist of the Year:  Chris Stapleton
  • Female Vocalist of the Year:  Miranda Lambert
  • Vocal Duo of the Year:  Brothers Osborne
  • Vocal Group of the Year:  Little Big Town
  • New Artist of the Year:  Jon Pardi
  • Album of the Year:  “From A Room:  Volume 1”Chris Stapleton
  • Song of the Year:  “Better Man”Little Big Town.  It’s a songwriter’s award so they share it with Taylor Swift.
  • Single of the Year:  “Blue Ain’t Your Color”Keith Urban
  • Musical Event of the Year:  “Funny How Time Slips Away”Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell
  • Music Video of the Year:  “It Ain’t My Fault”Brothers Osborne

And check out this pretty cool article from People on what you didn’t see on tv from last night’s CMAs HERE.

