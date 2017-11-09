In Case You Missed The CMA’s Last Night…

Garth won the BIG one: Entertainer of the Year! It’s his second consecutive win in that category.

Chris Stapleton did quite well too as he became a back-to-back Male Vocalist winner…not to mention he took home Album of the Year for “From A Room: Volume 1”.

Here’s your complete list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town

New Artist of the Year: Jon Pardi

Album of the Year: “From A Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year: “Better Man”, Little Big Town . It’s a songwriter’s award so they share it with Taylor Swift .

. It’s a songwriter’s award so they share it with . Single of the Year: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, Keith Urban

Musical Event of the Year: “Funny How Time Slips Away”, Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell

and Music Video of the Year: “It Ain’t My Fault”, Brothers Osborne

