Catnip Won’t Make You Happy – But This Will!!!

A 35-year-old guy was speeding and swerving through Wayne, New Jersey on Saturday night, so the cops pulled him over.

He was slurring his speech and making strange hand movements, so the cops knew he was on something, they just weren’t sure what. And then they spotted the bottle in his hand.

Alcohol? Nope. Drugs? Nope. Over-the-counter mood enhancement medicine for his cat? Check.

Really. This guy had been chugging something called Catnip Cocktail, which is a drink for cats that’s supposed to help them with their anxiety. And there’s a big warning on it that says it’s not safe for people.

The guy was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. It’s not clear why he decided to drink his cat’s mood enhancement medicine, or if he even has a cat.

Next time he might be safer letting the cat drive! LOL! <– please don’t let your cat drive your car!