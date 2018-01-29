CBS Has Ran Out Of Ideas For TV Shows

CBS has officially ran out of “new” TV show ideas so they are going back to the well for ideas. They have picked up six pilots for the 2018-2019 TV season, and they include ‘reboots’ of the ’80s shows “Magnum P.I.“ and “Cagney and Lacey“, but unfortunately, there isn’t much info on either yet.

The “Magnum P.I.” show is described as an “updated” version, and there’s no indication that Tom Selleck will be involved . . . just as there’s no word that Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly would be involved in the “Cagney and Lacey” one.

ABC tried developing a “Magnum P.I.” sequel show last year about Magnum’s daughter, but it never got off the ground.

And last week, we heard that CBS was doing a “Murphy Brown“ revival with Candice Bergen.