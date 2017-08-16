Celebrities Speak Out Against President Trump’s Comments On Charlottesville.. Including Jimmy Kimmel Who Absolutely Slammed Him!

The mess in Charlottesville, Virginia became an even BIGGER debacle for President Trump yesterday than it already was, when he seemed to almost take back his criticism of the KKK, Nazis, and white supremacists.

He even suggested that the people protesting the bigotry were just as much to blame for the violence, and said there were, quote, “very fine people” on both sides.

Just in case you missed Trump’s comments.. here ya go:

Well, for better or worse, celebrities had a lot to say about it. Here are some of their reactions:

LeBron James: “Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now!”

Jimmy Kimmel: “I haven’t seen anything that crazy since Tyson bit Holyfield.”

Rosie O’Donnell: “[eff] you donald trump. #ImpeachTrumpNow”

J.K. Rowling: “One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it’s now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don’t know what he is.”

The Daily Show: “Today is the day Donald Trump became president of the Confederacy.”

Norman Lear: “I fought Nazis in World War II. They aren’t ‘very fine people.’”

John Legend: “One of the most transparent lies Trump told today is that he likes to wait for the facts before he makes a statement. Hahahahahaahaha.”

Ellen DeGeneres: “When it comes to love, kindness, acceptance and progress, I believe there is only one side.”

B.J. Novak: “I guess I’m a genius because I actually had a bad feeling about this guy quite a while ago.”

