If you have one of the following names on this list we are sorry…But it is an oddity. Here are 10 celebrities with weird middle names.

1. Ben Affleck’s middle name is Géza.

2. Adele has two middle names: Laurie Blue.

3. Kristen Stewart’s middle name is Jaymes, with a Y.

4. Beyoncé’s middle name is Giselle.

5. Jennifer Lawrence’s middle name is Shrader.

6. Kate Hudson’s middle name is Garry.

7. Emma Watson has two middle names: Charlotte Duerre.

8. James Corden’s middle name is Kimberley. He says the name is a family tradition . . . but he was teased over it as a kid.

9. Miley Cyrus’ middle name is Ray, just like her Dad. But this one is sort of a cheat. She changed her name. Her birth name is Destiny Hope Cyrus.

10. And this is a sort of well-known one, but Richard Gere’s middle name is Tiffany. It’s his mother’s maiden name