The police have just released the dashboard video of the Tiger Woods DUI arrest…and he’s totally out of it. It’s so bad that you can’t even find it the least bit amusing, because it’s terrifying that he was out on the road like that.

He may not have had any alcohol in his system, but the prescription drugs were really doing a number on him. He was slurring his words, and seemed completely disoriented. He couldn’t even tie his own shoes.

Check out the vids TMZ posted: