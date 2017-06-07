Check Out Tim & Faith’s New Music Video And Take A Look At Their Island In The Bahamas

If you’d like to see what paradise looks like, ArchitecturalDigest.com has a feature on the private island that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill own in the Bahamas. There’s also an interesting story on what it took to build everything.
When they bought the island there were just a few thatched-roof buildings and a lot of bare land. That’s it. And since it’s a private island, there’s no city to provide facilities like water and electricity. They had to come up with all of that.
"Every time we land the plane and walk onto the beach and head up to the house, we turn to each other and say, 'This is the best place in the world,'" Tim McGraw says of the Bahamian home he and Faith Hill built for their family. The home is actually a collection of 8 distinct "pavilions" connected by thatch-roof loggias and essentially runs as a small town since it is the only property on the island.