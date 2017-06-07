Check Out Tim & Faith’s New Music Video And Take A Look At Their Island In The Bahamas

If you’d like to see what paradise looks like, ArchitecturalDigest.com has a feature on the private island that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill own in the Bahamas. There’s also an interesting story on what it took to build everything.

When they bought the island there were just a few thatched-roof buildings and a lot of bare land. That’s it. And since it’s a private island, there’s no city to provide facilities like water and electricity. They had to come up with all of that.