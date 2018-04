Kenny Chesney is about to kick off his “2018 Trip Around The Sun Tour” and Your Big Prize Station, wants you to CHOOSE YOUR KENNY!!!

Starting Monday April 16th, you can enter here online at KicksCountry.com to win a flyaway for 2 to a Kenny show of your choice!!! Get it?!? CHOOSE YOUR KENNY!!!

Be there for all the fun in the city where you wanna be!!! CHOOSE YOUR KENNY with Your Big Prize Station – Kicks Country!!!