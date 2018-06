Actor Chris Pratt received the Generation Award at the “MTV Movie & TV Awards”, and in his acceptance speech, he unveiled 9 rules for the next generation. They included “Breathe”, “Pray”, and “Don’t be a turd.” He also gave advice on how to give a dog medicine and how to poop at a party.

Watch it! Very inspirational! And, best part he acknowledged that there is a God. Never hear that in Hollyweird anymore! Very cool!