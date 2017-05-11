Chris Stapleton Was So High He Forgot To Record An Entire Verse Of A Song For His New Album

Chris Stapleton’s new album has a weed song called “Them Stems”. It was inspired by a friend who came into the studio one morning admitting that he had to scrape the bottom of his stash for something to light up.

Chris thought the story was awesome and wrote the song…which, by the way, had four verses. But the version on the album only has three verses.

And you’ll love the reason why:

Chris told “Rolling Stone”, quote, “We were having so much fun recording that song that there is actually a fourth verse we forgot. Because we might have smoked them stems. Or at least had too much bourbon.”

Pretty cool story.. but what about the fourth verse?? Guess you’ll need to go see him LIVE!!

Chris Stapleton’s new album “From a Room: Volume 1″ was released on last Friday (May 5th).. his debut album, “Traveller” sold two million copies.