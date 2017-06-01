Chris Stapleton Is Postponing Eight Shows After A Possible Hand Injury

Yeah, unfortunately one of the eight shows postponed includes his June 15th date in Charleston, WV.
Chris didn’t give a reason, but a source told “People” it’s because he injured his hand. You’ll find his full statement here.
Unfortunately, the next three weeks of “The All-American Road Show” have been postponed. Below is the full list of dates we are working to reschedule. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates. June 1 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center June 2 – Mt. View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre June 3 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre June 9 – Southaven, MS – Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove June 10 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre June 15 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center June 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center June 17 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center Unfortunately, Chris’ appearance at the CMA Music Festival on Sunday, June 11 is cancelled. Thank you for your patience and support. -Team CS