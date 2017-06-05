Chris Stapleton Has Rescheduled His Charleston, WV Show
By Brock Mathews
|
Jun 5, 2017 @ 2:16 PM

So we all know Chris Stapleton suffered some type of hand injury.  To be specific, it’s his right index finger, and he has a broken bone along with a detached tendon.  It’s gonna take some rehab, but Chris fully expects to be able to play his guitar sooner than later.

And therefore, Chris has rescheduled the concert dates he recently canceled including the Charleston, WV show.  The new makeup date is Thursday, November 2nd at the Charleston Civic Center.

Click HERE for more on Chris Stapleton’s hand injury, his recovery and all the rescheduled tour dates.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

Related Content

Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Honor Waylon On CMT
LISTEN: New Chris Stapleton Music “Second On...
Chris Stapleton Is Postponing Eight Shows After A ...
WATCH: Chris Stapleton Let A Couple Get Married On...
LISTEN: New Music From Chris Stapleton “Last...
LISTEN: Chris Stapleton & His Wife Morgane Li...
Comments