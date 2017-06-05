Chris Stapleton Has Rescheduled His Charleston, WV Show

So we all know Chris Stapleton suffered some type of hand injury. To be specific, it’s his right index finger, and he has a broken bone along with a detached tendon. It’s gonna take some rehab, but Chris fully expects to be able to play his guitar sooner than later.

And therefore, Chris has rescheduled the concert dates he recently canceled including the Charleston, WV show. The new makeup date is Thursday, November 2nd at the Charleston Civic Center.

Click HERE for more on Chris Stapleton’s hand injury, his recovery and all the rescheduled tour dates.

We wish him a speedy recovery!