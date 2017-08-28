Chris Young Donated $100K To Hurricane Harvey Relief

Chris Young is wasting no time pitching in to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. He set up a Go Fund Me page where you can donate money . . . and he dug into his own pockets by contributing $100,000.

This is personal for him. He has a lot of friends and family who live there. He also owns a house that’s in one of the hardest hit areas, but he says that’s the least of his concerns.

Quote, “In times like these, you turn to your friends to help those in need and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I hope you’ll donate.” If you want to send money, just search for “Hurricane Harvey Relief“ on GoFundMe.com.