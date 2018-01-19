Chris Young & The Rock Have A Little Bromance Going On

It started when Chris Tweeted that the new Jumanji movie is “insanely good.”

The Rock re-Tweeted a thank you and added that Chris’s “The Man I Want To Be” helped him through some rough times and suggested they drink tequila.

And for the record, “The Man I want to Be” came along at the perfect time. Helped me get thru some tough times but that’s for another conversation over tequila 😉👊🏾. https://t.co/GjKcotYiZ0 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 18, 2018

Then Chris circled back to say he’d love to, and that the Don Julio is on him.