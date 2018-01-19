Chris Young & The Rock Have A Little Bromance Going On
By Brock Mathews
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 12:52 PM

It started when Chris Tweeted that the new Jumanji movie is “insanely good.”

The Rock re-Tweeted a thank you and added that Chris’s “The Man I Want To Be” helped him through some rough times and suggested they drink tequila.

Then Chris circled back to say he’d love to, and that the Don Julio is on him.

Related Content

The Rock Announced His Candidacy For President Wit...
LISTEN: Kane Brown & Chris Young “Setti...
Comments