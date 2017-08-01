Christmas in August?! Too Early or Not?!?

I don’t know when the first Christmas decorations are going to go up at a store here in America. But, believe it or not, they’re already up in England.

The famous British department store Selfridges in London put up their Christmas display yesterday. Which means they snuck it in before August, and just about 150 days before Christmas.

The store says that it may seem early, but lots of tourists from overseas who are visiting England right now are excited to buy their Christmas stuff to take home.

