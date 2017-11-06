Christmas Cards for Jacob Thompson

Here’s your chance to do one tiny thing to make the world a better place today.

There’s a nine-year-old boy named Jacob Thompson in Portland, Maine. He was diagnosed with a form of nerve cancer called neuroblastoma when he was five, and tragically, a few weeks ago, his doctors said he only has about a month left to live.

Since he may not make it to Christmas, his family is celebrating it early this year. And they’ve asked for people around the world to send him Christmas cards if they can.

His dad says, quote, “He got some cards this Halloween . . . and it was like getting a gift. He was excited to see what people had to say and it just brightened his day.”

So if you want to join in and send him one, they go to Jacob Thompson, c/o Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, Maine, 04102.

If you didn’t get that, you can Google “Jacob Thompson” and the address is in all of the news articles written about him.