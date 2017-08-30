Clowns Can’t Find Work

It’s a tough time to be a clown, from those real-life creepy clown sightings, to the movie “It” coming out next Friday. It’s getting so bad that good clowns are having a hard time making a living.

Just ask Pam Moody, president of the World Clown Association. She says, quote, “People had school shows and library shows that were canceled. That’s very unfortunate.

“The very public we’re trying to deliver positive and important messages to aren’t getting them.”

Moody also tells the story of a female clown who showed up early to a kid’s birthday party, so she waited in her car. Quote, “She looks up and there are four police officers surrounding her. Someone in the neighborhood called in a clown sighting.”