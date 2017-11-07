CMA Drinking Game!

If you’re in to drinking games the gang over at WhiskeyRiff.com, came up with a drinking game for the CMA’s going down Wednesday night in Nashville!

Here are just a few of the rules.

Take a shot when Carrie has an outfit change. Take a shot when Brad and Carrie do a song parody. Take 3 shots when a non-country artist presents an award. Best one of all raise your glass and make a toast in honor of the Las Vegas/Texas tragedies if they are mentioned, raand take a moment of silence for the lives lost and those still recovering from these tragedies.

Get the full details in the link below.

WhiskeyRiff