Coke VS Pepsi – Who Wins?!?
By Joey Jarvis
|
Feb 16, 2018 @ 8:46 AM

The website Ranker.com had more than 18,000 people vote on the best sodas of all time. Coca-Cola came in number one. But Pepsi didn’t even make the top 10 . . . it finished 12th.

The top 10 are: Coca-Cola . . . Dr. Pepper . . . Sprite . . . A&W Root Beer . . . Mountain Dew . . . 7 Up . . . Orange Crush . . . Cherry Coke . . . Sunkist Orange . . . and Barq’s Root Beer.

The highest-ranked diet soda was Diet Coke . . . but it only came in 29th place. Diet Pepsi came in 64th.

 

What’s your favorite soda? (Wait, do you call it soda or pop?)

