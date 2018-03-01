Congrats To Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” has become his first #1 song. And it took a while. It was released last May and it finally topped the “Billboard“ Country Airplay chart.

Scotty’s thrilled, not only because of that, but also because he thought his career was over in 2016. Even though he was an “American Idol” champ, and seemed to be a star, his record label was disappointed with his sales, so they parted ways.

He’d already written “Five More Minutes”, which is dedicated to his late grandfather, and he was afraid it might never see the light of day. But instead of giving up, he pushed forward. He hired new management and released the song anyway.

It did so well it became the first song in country music history to crack the Top 50 without a label. That got him a new label, more momentum, and after it’s all said an done, his first number 1 single!!

Watch Scotty’s perfomance at the Opry last year as he tells his story about writing the song.