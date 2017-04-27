Country Music Loves What?!?

Scientists at Addictions.com studied eight different genres of music to see which one had the highest average occurrence of drug references . . . and believe it or not, country was number one.

Here’s how the other genres followed, in descending order: Jazz, pop, electronic, rock, other, folk, and rap. Somehow, rap was last. One of the data geeks said that could be because rap is undergoing a transformation, although he didn’t offer any details.

For some reason, no specific songs were mentioned, but if you’re wondering how country came out on top, we have one word for you: marijuana. The researchers suggest that country stars aren’t afraid to sing about it now that the negative stigma around weed is gone. (Cough, cough – Eric Church – “Smoke A Little Smoke” Cough, Cough)

Alcohol was not considered in the study. Their research showed references to cocaine and meth came in second and third.