Country Singer Lari White Has Passed Away At The Age Of 52

Sad news in the country music world as Lari White has died at the age of 52. She revealed back in September that she’d been diagnosed with advanced peritoneal cancer.

Lari started out in the gospel group The White Family Singers. She went solo and moved to Music City in 1988, and soon after took first place on the Nashville Network’s talent competition, “You Can Be A Star”.

Her song “Now I Know” made it to Number Five on the Country Chart back in 1994. Her other hits included “That’s My Baby”and “That’s How You Know”. She also had a hit single with Travis Tritt called “Helping Me Get Over You”.

Our thoughts & prayers are with Lari’s family, friends and fans around the world.