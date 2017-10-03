Country Stars React To Las Vegas Tragedy

The collective hearts of the music community are broken today after a gunman opens fire on a concert crowd on the Las Vegas strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring over 500 others.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in US History. Here are reactions from some country stars:

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

Stilled and speechless… Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 2, 2017

I can’t believe this is real life. Praying for our country music family, fans, & all who have been affected by this horrific act of hatred. — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) October 2, 2017

Heartbreaking news this morning. We are praying for everyone. Jesus, be with these people. Unbelievable. This world makes me sad. — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) October 2, 2017

Devastating news about Vegas. We were not there but these were our friends & fans under attack. Spread love love love – it is much needed. — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) October 2, 2017

My heart goes out to all of our friends, jasonaldean, our music family and fans in Las Vegas.… https://t.co/Q1iInOWG8Q — Reba (@reba) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken over the news of Vegas. My thoughts with all the innocent victims and their families x — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 2, 2017

I don't even know what to say. Wow. Thoughts and prayers with all involved. So awful — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

Didn't expect to wake up to see this, this morning. Prayers out to everyone affected by this tragic event in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/dNRGqMPbIN — Tyler Farr (@tylerfarr) October 2, 2017

To those that attended Route 91 Harvest Festival. @Route91Harvest pic.twitter.com/t60bnQ6lsw — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the country music fans, their families and first responders involved in the tragedy in Las Vegas last night. — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) October 2, 2017

Played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this. Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 2, 2017

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017

I'm sickened. Praying for all. In London and just heard what happened to our friends in Las Vegas. — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) October 2, 2017