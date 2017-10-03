Country Stars React To Las Vegas Tragedy
By Brock Mathews
Oct 3, 2017 @ 12:19 PM

The collective hearts of the music community are broken today after a gunman opens fire on a concert crowd on the Las Vegas strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring over 500 others.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in US History.  Here are reactions from some country stars:

