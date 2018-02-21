Cows Hate Fergie’s Music!!!

A 25-year-old woman named Mellisa Meville from the Isle of Wight, in England has been traveling around India for the past few months. And last week, she was in Jaisalmer, in northern India, when she saw a cow with a big HUMP on its back.

So she started singing “My Humps” by the Black Eyed Peas to the cow.

He was not a fan, and he actually headbutted her.

She went flying through the air and wound up with bad cuts on her face, her shoulder, and her knees. She was rushed to the hospital, and she’s doing okay, but she says she’s now afraid of cows.

And as for the cow that hit her, obviously he won’t be looking at any punishment, since cows are sacred in India.