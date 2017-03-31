Crayola is Ditching A Crayon Color!

A few days ago, Crayola announced they’d be retiring one of the colors from their box of 24 crayons for the first time ever. They’ve killed off colors before, but never one from that core group. And they just announced which one it is: DANDELION is dead and they say it won’t ever come back. Now . . . you probably won’t miss it TOO MUCH, assuming it’s even possible for an adult to miss a crayon.

Dandelion only got promoted to the box of 24 crayons in 1990 . . . and the box will still have colors like yellow, orange, yellow-orange, apricot, and green-yellow if you need your “shade of yellow” fix.

They’re going to announce what color they’re replacing it with sometime this morning.