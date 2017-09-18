Some Crooks Are Too Dumb For Words!

A 19-year-old guy named Ernest Ramirez went to a pizza shop in Covina, California last week and planned on robbing the place at knifepoint.

There was just one problem. Two-and-a-half hours earlier, someone else had already broken in and stolen $1,500.

That meant the cops were there investigating, so when Ernest showed up, he was quickly arrested.

We’re not sure why some random pizza joint was such a hot robbery target last Tuesday, and it actually just seems like totally random chance.

The cops are still trying to track down the person or people who successfully pulled off their burglary.