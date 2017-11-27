We spent over $5 billion ONLINE on Black Friday this year, which is a new record. And Cyber Monday will be even bigger, at an estimated $6.6 billion. That would make it the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history.

Obviously a lot of that shopping will happen at WORK. Here are five stats about Cyber Monday, and how we plan to shop . . .

1. 41% of workers said they spent at least an hour shopping at work on Cyber Monday last year. And 23% plan to spend MORE time shopping today than they did in 2016.

2. 43% of workers said their boss is totally fine with them online shopping at work . . . or at least they think so. 31% said they’re not sure. 26% said it’s definitely NOT okay.

3. The most popular time to shop online at work today is during lunch, followed by whenever you have free time . . . and first thing in the morning. 1% said they’ll do the majority of their shopping during boring meetings and conference calls.

4. Apparently Cyber Monday is much more popular with YOUNGER people. Only 14% of people who plan to buy something today are 45 or older.

5. One in 20 people said they were planning on SKIPPING work today, so they could focus 100% on shopping.