Should The Day After The Super Bowl Be A Holiday?!?

According to a new survey, 72% of HR managers think the Monday after the big game should be a paid holiday.

They got a list of six different events, and had to choose which one should get a holiday. 72% said the day after the Super Bowl. The second most popular choice was the day after the NBA finals with just 5% of the vote.

2% said the day after the Oscars . . . 2% said the day after the World Cup . . . another 2% said the day after the Stanley Cup Finals . . . and just 1% said the day after the last game of the World Series. 17% said none of those days should be a holiday.

32% of us have shown up late the day after a major sporting event. 27% have called in sick. And on average, we waste 27 minutes a day on sports-related activities in the lead-up to a major sporting event.