Is Dierks Bentley Going Off The Grid For A While?

taking a vacation….from my IPHONE! wish me luck. "packing" everything im gonna need for the experience ha. amazing how much you can do with the iphone but equally amazing what an addictive little device it is. it sometimes feels like the never ending blitzkrieg of news, info, etc is sucking any intelligent thought out of my brain…and there isn't too much in there to begin with! thinking the typewriter might be a little over the top… let you know you it goes…………

