Is Dierks Bentley Going Off The Grid For A While?
By Brock Mathews
Jun 28, 2017 @ 2:06 PM

Dierks Bentley hit up Instagram with an announcement (see below) that sounds like he’s going off the grid for a while.  He wrote, “Taking a vacation from my iPhone.  Packing everything I’m gonna need for the experience.”  It includes a photo of several old school communication items…like a typewriter, notepad, camera, cordless phone, and even a book.

