Dierks and Luke Were Fired From Hosting The ACM’s

Dierks Bentley was at a seminar in Nashville yesterday, when he casually mentioned that he and Luke Bryan are not hosting this year’s ACMs.

He said it on stage as a photo of them hosting flashed on the screen. He blurted out, quote, “That’s over. We got fired. Is that not common knowledge?” It wasn’t. Word spread quickly, so the ACMs had to confirm it. Although they didn’t say why.

They added that this year’s “host information” will be announced in two or three weeks. Dierks and Luke co-hosted the past two years, and Luke did it with Blake Shelton from 2013 through 2015.

Dierks says he has nothing but good feelings about it all. Quote, “The ACMs have been so good to me.” This year’s ACMs are going down April 15th in Vegas.

The video is from their first go as co-hosts from 2 years ago.

