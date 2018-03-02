Discussion: Should Non-Smokers Get Extra Vacation Days?!?

A new study found that when people who smoke take smoke breaks, it adds up to about six total work days per year. Obviously, people who don’t smoke don’t take those breaks.

So a new survey asked people if non-smokers should get extra vacation days to make things fair. And believe it or not, the overwhelming answer from both non-smokers AND smokers is . . . YES.

80% of non-smokers say they should get at least an extra day or two off . . . and 14% think they should get a full extra week off.

And 62% of smokers think their coworkers who don’t smoke should get at least an extra day or two off . . . with 16% of them saying it should be a full extra week.

What do you think? Sound off in the comments below. And just for fun how about these pranks with smoke rings…No tobacco was consumed…SO CHILL NON-SMOKERS!!!