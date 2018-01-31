Discussion: Do Straws Have One Hole Or Two?!?
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jan 31, 2018 @ 12:29 PM

A woman named Jess Marfisi from Burbank, California posted a questionon Twitter over the weekend.  Quote, “We had a riveting discussion about this at lunch, but I want to hear from all of you:  Does a straw have one or two holes?”

And now, there’s a raging debate going on about the answer.  Here are the best arguments we saw for both sides . . .

The argument for one hole, from Twitter user @c0conutcoke, quote, “Would you say a donut has two holes?  No.  A straw is just a long plastic donut.”

And the argument for two holes, from Twitter user @craig_shetterly, quote, “The straw is a small, manmade tunnel.  There’s a hole to enter in, and a hole to exit.  If a hole led to no other point of egress, then it’s a pit, or a bag, etc.”

 

What do you think?!? Sound off! One hole or two holes in a straw???

 

