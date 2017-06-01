The question of “When is it inappropriate to take a selfie?” comes up a lot. And here’s a case where our answer is apparently very different from other people’s. Because the hot new trend is #DIVORCESELFIES .

Yes you heard us, couples are taking selfies while they’re getting divorced and using the hashtag #divorceselfies to share them on social media.

From the pictures we’ve seen, some of them are at a lawyer’s office, some are just the couple holding their papers, and in some cases; one of the people really doesn’t look happy to be part of the picture.