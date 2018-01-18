Dolly Sets Two Guinness World Records
By Brock Mathews
|
Jan 18, 2018 @ 6:52 PM

How ’bout it for the legendary Dolly Parton?!  Proud recipient of two Guinness World Records:

  1. ‘Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart’
  2. ‘Most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist’

