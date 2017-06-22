Dolly Parton Is A Real Person!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jun 22, 2017 @ 8:38 AM

Dolly Parton could teach a class on how to handle being a celebrity.  She keeps it real by staying close her family and sticking to her values and principles.  Quote, “All the glitter and all the glare, you can’t throw a light bright enough for me.”

 

