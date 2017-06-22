Dolly Parton Is A Real Person!!! By Joey Jarvis | Jun 22, 2017 @ 8:38 AM Dolly Parton could teach a class on how to handle being a celebrity. She keeps it real by staying close her family and sticking to her values and principles. Quote, “All the glitter and all the glare, you can’t throw a light bright enough for me.” http://www.kickscountry.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Dolly-Parton-on-How-She-Deals-With-Fame.mp3 Related Content YouTube’s 2016 Rewind Ninjas Needed ASAP This Dude Can Hit Homers!!! Chewbacca’s Silent Night! Napoleon Dynamite is back…Sort of! Even Godzilla Learns Stuff On The Internet!