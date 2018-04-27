Don’t Take Vacation Pics…Draw Them!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Apr 27, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

Vacations can be a great way to make memories that’ll last a lifetime. But, why do we take so many staged pictures?

A new study out of Oxford University in England found if you really want to remember your vacations, you shouldn’t take pictures . . . you should draw or paint pictures.

The researchers think it’s because creating art is a more immersive experience and helps you connect with what you’re seeing and feeling. And if you’re bad at art, there’s another option: Write about what you’re seeing.

Check out a great moment with the late great Bob Ross, teaching you how to paint happy little trees!!!

RELATED CONTENT

Double Dare Is Coming Back!!! WATCH: 2 Year Old Kid Is An Awesome Drummer! Old Dominion World Tour Announcement!!! New Trend: Cry Closets Alexa Can Babysit Your Kids, Sorta How Much Will Avengers:Infinity War Make?!?
Comments