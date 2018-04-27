Don’t Take Vacation Pics…Draw Them!!!

Vacations can be a great way to make memories that’ll last a lifetime. But, why do we take so many staged pictures?

A new study out of Oxford University in England found if you really want to remember your vacations, you shouldn’t take pictures . . . you should draw or paint pictures.

The researchers think it’s because creating art is a more immersive experience and helps you connect with what you’re seeing and feeling. And if you’re bad at art, there’s another option: Write about what you’re seeing.

