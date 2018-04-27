Double Dare Is Coming Back!!!

With all the reboots and new seasons of old shows, it’s about time a part of our childhood makes a comeback!!!

Nickelodeon is reviving “Double Dare”, the game show where kids answer trivia questions, or opt to do messy stunts called “physical challenges.”

The show was hosted by Marc Summers, and it originally ran from 1986 to 1993. There were a few spin-offs, “Super Sloppy Double Dare” and “Family Double Dare”, and it was briefly brought back for one season in 2000.

Nickelodeon has ordered 40 new episodes, which will begin airing this summer, but there’s no word on a specific premiere date or a host yet.