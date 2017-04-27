Drama Over Imax Theater In Blacksburg

So there has been a lot of drama over the IMAX theater in Blacksburg, VA this week. “Franks Cinebowl and Grill” at First and Main was closed this week by the landlords for failure to pay rent. According to news sources the owners of Franks Cinemas owed as much as $450,000 in back rent. So the doors were locked Tuesday morning and they have been closed since. The landlords of First and Main properties had found a new operator in Cinergy Cinemas & Entertainment from Texas. Now the parent company of Franks Cinemas has filed an emergency petition in court to halt the transition. So who knows if and when this will be resolved. We want to know how you feel.

