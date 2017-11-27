Drinking Can Make You Feel A Lot Of Things

Alcohol can make you feel a lot of things.

But what alcohol makes you feel the sexiest? A new study out of England found the most common feelings we get from different types of booze, and here are the results . . .

1. Doing shots or drinking cocktails are most likely to make you feel sexy, energized, and confident. But they’re also most likely to get you sick, make you aggressive, and possibly make you so sad you start crying.

2. Red wine is the most likely to make you feel relaxed . . . and tired.

3. Beer is also good at making you feel relaxed. But it’s the least likely to make you feel sexy.

4. And white wine is basically neutral . . . it doesn’t have a strong impact on any of your feelings, good or bad.