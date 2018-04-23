Dustin Hoffman’s Movies Made A Lot Of Money!!! By Joey Jarvis | Apr 23, 2018 @ 12:38 PM Here’s some useless trivia for you on a cold and rainy Monday.Only three of the 15 highest-grossing ’80s movies haven’t had a remake, sequel or prequel: “E.T.”, “Tootsie”, and “Rain Man”. 2 of those starred Dustin Hoffman – Which two?!? RELATED CONTENT Americans Love OJ But Not As Much As We Used To WATCH: Avengers Cram Session!! Happy Birthday John Cena!!! Shania Twain Would’ve Voted For…. Happy 13th Birthday YouTube!!! Superman is 80 Years Old Today!!!