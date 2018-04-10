DYK: Armadillos Are All Alike, Sorta By Joey Jarvis | Apr 10, 2018 @ 9:54 AM The most common species of armadillos, the nine-banded armadillo, always gives birth to identical quadruplets. WOW! Plus, learn some other facts about the quirky little mammals. RELATED CONTENT WATCH: The Ending Of “A Quiet Place” Explained!!! WATCH: They Still Make New Games For Old Systems Watch: They’re Gonna Need A HUGE Boat!!! DYK: Will Smith Was A Broke Prince?!? WATCH:Now People Can Hear What You Think!!! Movie Review: A Quiet Place Is AWESOME!!!