Chris Farley was the original voice of Shrek and had recorded about 90% of the dialogue when he died. The producers decided not to use an impersonator to finish and recast Mike Myers in the role. Check out the video to see storyboards of a scene with Shrek and Donkey. Of course, Donkey was voiced by Eddie Murphy. How do you like Shrek with Farley’s voice? I kinda dig it.